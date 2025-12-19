D.C. National Guard Commanding General Awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal and Joint Service Commendation Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, awards the Joint Service Achievement Medal (JSAM) and Joint Service Commendation Medal (JSCM) to members of Joint Task Force - District of Columbia for meritorious service throughout the District during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Dec. 24, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Juan Rodriguez-Avilles provided life-saving aid to a member of the public; U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Noly Walker provided critical coordination to the Commanding General as an aide-de-camp; U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. William Middleton provided critical support to the Commanding General as an Executive Officer and aide-de-camp; U.S. Army Spc. Oigon Ochirbat served as noncommissioned officer in charge of ground transportation operations within the Office of the Commanding General ensuring the safe and timely movement of senior leaders and visiting dignitaries; U.S. Army Sgt. Ian Johnson served as a protective service agent to senior military leaders; and U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Meilak and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jurgen Soekhoe provided trauma assessment and other life-saving aid to a member of the public. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)