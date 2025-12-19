NFL Army 250th Birthday Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding General of the District of Columbia National Guard Leland D. Blanchard delivers the official game ball during pregame events leading up to an NFL matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys, Landover, Maryland, Dec. 25, 2025. The U.S. Army partnered with the National Football League to highlight and celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday during the first game of this year’s annual NFL Christmas Day lineup. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca)