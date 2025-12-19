(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers are served a Holiday dinner at Erbil Air Base

    Soldiers are served a Holiday dinner at Erbil Air Base

    ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IRAQ

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve     

    Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment eat a traditional holiday meal at Logistics Support Area Roberts Dining Facility, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. The holiday dinner offers deployed service members a taste of home while strengthening morale and camaraderie during their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 11:43
    VIRIN: 251225-A-UV833-1056
    Location: ERBIL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers are served a Holiday dinner at Erbil Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Matthew Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Squadron 17th Cavalry Regiment
    Dining facility (DFAC)
    Holidays 2025

