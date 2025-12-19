Soldiers are served a Holiday dinner at Erbil Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 6th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment eat a traditional holiday meal at Logistics Support Area Roberts Dining Facility, Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 25, 2025. The holiday dinner offers deployed service members a taste of home while strengthening morale and camaraderie during their mission. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Roberts)