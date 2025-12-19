(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility [Image 7 of 7]

    Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    Team Holloman leaders pose for a picture during a Christmas meal at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. Leaders from across the 49th Wing worked in teams at multiple food stations to provide fresh holiday meals to Airmen, residents and guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9460058
    VIRIN: 251224-F-TL923-1087
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing
    49th Force Support Squadron
    community
    dining facility

