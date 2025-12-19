Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Team Holloman leaders serve Christmas meals at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. Leaders from across the 49th Wing served a variety of food items, including roast beef, potatoes, pies, and more to Airmen, residents and guests.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)