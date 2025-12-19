Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and Tricia Ethridge, Holloman Spouses Organization Member, prepare a meal plate at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. Team Holloman welcomed customers who live on base and the local community to the DFAC for its first Christmas meal since 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)