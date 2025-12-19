U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, gives out ham during a Christmas meal at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. Leaders from across the 49th Wing served a variety of food items, including roast beef, potatoes, pies, and more to Airmen, residents and guests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9460055
|VIRIN:
|251224-F-TL923-1060
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.