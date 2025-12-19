Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patrons attend a Christmas meal in the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. Team Holloman welcomed customers who live on base and the local community to the DFAC for its first Christmas meal since 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)