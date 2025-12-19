Base Leaders Serve Christmas Meals at Holloman Air Force Base Dining Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, prepares a Christmas meal at the Shifting Sands Dining Facility at Holloman Air Force Base, Dec. 24, 2025. The 49th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight hosted Christmas meals at the DFAC for the first time since 2022 after a successful renovation, providing meals closer to Airmen who live in the dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)