EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) move the combat casualty away from a crash site during a combat search and rescue drill at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 23, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9460020
|VIRIN:
|251224-N-VX022-1029
|Resolution:
|6615x3721
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
