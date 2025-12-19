(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill [Image 1 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill

    UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) fast-rope into a combat search and rescue drill at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 23, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9460009
    VIRIN: 251224-N-VX022-1010
    Resolution: 7067x3975
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill
    EOD Technicians Conduct a CSAR Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Insertion
    Fastrope
    EODGRU-1
    EOD
    CSAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery