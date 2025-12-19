AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing laugh during an Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The show combined improv comedy inspired by the original “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with audience participation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)