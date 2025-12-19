AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Michael O’Hair, performing as Jack Skellington, left, and Ms. Jasmine Middleton, performing as Sally Stitches, right, perform for U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during an Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” holiday comedy show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment’s mission is to provide world-class entertainment to service members and their families through established performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)