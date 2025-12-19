AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Michael O’Hair, performing as the Grinch, left, and Ms. Molly Lucille, performing as Martha May Whovier, right, perform for U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during an Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” holiday comedy show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The show combined improv comedy inspired by the original “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with audience participation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)