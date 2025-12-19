(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Mr. Michael O’Hair, performing as the Grinch, left, and Ms. Molly Lucille, performing as Martha May Whovier, right, perform for U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing during an Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” holiday comedy show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The show combined improv comedy inspired by the original “Whose Line Is It Anyway” with audience participation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 01:25
    Photo ID: 9459822
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-JK012-1256
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It
    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery