AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Ms. Amber Lawson, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy, interacts with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prior to an Armed Forces Entertainment holiday comedy show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment’s mission is to provide world-class entertainment to service members and their families through established performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)