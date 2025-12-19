(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It [Image 4 of 7]

    AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Ms. Amber Lawson, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy, interacts with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prior to an Armed Forces Entertainment holiday comedy show within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment’s mission is to provide world-class entertainment to service members and their families through established performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 01:25
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-JK012-1075
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, AFE, Holiday

