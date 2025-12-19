AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Performers from the Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” tour visit the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Fire Department within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. Armed Forces Entertainment’s mission is to provide entertainment and foster connections with service members and their families serving overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)