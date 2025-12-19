AFE Visits the 386th AEW Troops for Whos Line Is It

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Performers from the Armed Forces Entertainment “Whose Line Is It Anyway” tour learn how to use a fire hose during a visit to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Fire Department within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2025. The performers toured both the fire department and explosive ordnance disposal, learning about Airmen’s roles in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)