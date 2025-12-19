Rear Adm. Brad Collins Promotion Ceremony

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii - Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, promotes Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Hawaii, to rear admiral (upper half) during a ceremony aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 23, 2025. Rear Adm. Collins, who assumed command of Navy Region Hawaii on Aug. 5, serves as the regional coordinator for more than 40,000 Navy and government service personnel working at more than 270 shore-based commands in Hawaii, and oversees its mission to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
