Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration Meal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Cathleen Eaken, Deputy Commanding General of the 38th Infantry Division, enjoys a holiday celebration meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)