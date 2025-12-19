U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, and federal partners enjoy a holiday celebration meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9459584
|VIRIN:
|251223-Z-MF120-5633
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.73 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration Meal [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.