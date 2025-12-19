Louisiana National Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Mancik, medical Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, left, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Steven Belford, commander, both with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Louisiana National Guard, during an awards and promotion ceremony at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)
Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 16:48
Photo ID:
|9459579
VIRIN:
|251223-Z-EB151-1272
Resolution:
|4847x3100
Size:
|3.18 MB
Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
