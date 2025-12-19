(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Louisiana National Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration [Image 8 of 11]

    Louisiana National Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Shawn Mancik, medical Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, left, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Steven Belford, commander, both with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Louisiana National Guard, during an awards and promotion ceremony at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9459579
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-EB151-1272
    Resolution: 4847x3100
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Louisiana National Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

