    Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration Meal [Image 5 of 13]

    Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration Meal

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen, and federal partners enjoy a holiday celebration meal at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9459570
    VIRIN: 251223-Z-MF120-5575
    Resolution: 5580x4480
    Size: 18.72 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration Meal [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    NationalGuard
    DistrictofColumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

