Louisiana National Guardsmen gather at D.C. Armory for holiday celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Louisiana National Guardsmen gather to eat during a holiday luncheon at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 23, 2025. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)