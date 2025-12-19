U.S. Army Sgt. Raven Maldonado, a combat medic specialist assigned to the Pediatric Clinic, and U.S. Army Sgt. Jaden Huston, a combat medic specialist assigned to McDonald Army Health Center, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 23, 2025. Maldonado and Huston were selected for the Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program (AECP), which enables enlisted Soldiers to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and commission as officers in the Army Nurse Corps.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9459119
|VIRIN:
|251202-O-FM923-8975
|Location:
|US
This work, Rising stars: Sgt. Raven Maldonado and Sgt. Jaden Huston selected for Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program, by Andrew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
