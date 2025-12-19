Rising stars: Sgt. Raven Maldonado and Sgt. Jaden Huston selected for Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Raven Maldonado, a combat medic specialist assigned to the Pediatric Clinic, and U.S. Army Sgt. Jaden Huston, a combat medic specialist assigned to McDonald Army Health Center, pose for a photo at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Dec. 23, 2025. Maldonado and Huston were selected for the Army Medical Department Enlisted Commissioning Program (AECP), which enables enlisted Soldiers to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and commission as officers in the Army Nurse Corps.