Patrons have NEX layaways paid as a holiday surprise

This holiday season, 65 patrons at four NEX locations were surprised by having their layaway balances paid by the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
