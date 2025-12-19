(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patrons have NEX layaways paid as a holiday surprise [Image 6 of 10]

    Patrons have NEX layaways paid as a holiday surprise

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    This holiday season, 65 patrons at four NEX locations were surprised by having their layaway balances paid by the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:43
    Photo ID: 9459107
    VIRIN: 251217-N-QY289-1016
    Resolution: 1420x1874
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrons have NEX layaways paid as a holiday surprise [Image 10 of 10], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

