Forbidden Frequencies in Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A graphic was created to display information on foreign-standard radio laws within Japan and their proper use at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. 18th Wing Leadership distributed this poster to warn its populace about the harmful interference to transmissions of other radio stations and inform about the Giteki mark on Japan-approved radios. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)