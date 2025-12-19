A graphic was created to display information on foreign-standard radio laws within Japan and their proper use at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 21, 2025. 18th Wing Leadership distributed this poster to warn its populace about the harmful interference to transmissions of other radio stations and inform about the Giteki mark on Japan-approved radios. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9458712
|VIRIN:
|250821-F-BX586-1001
|Resolution:
|4500x5625
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forbidden Frequencies in Japan, by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.