Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, visit the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron’s military working dog training facility to learn the role security forces Airmen and their K-9s while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The visit provided the performers an opportunity to learn how Military working dog handlers teach their K-9s to conduct patrols for detection and apprehension duties, to protect the base and deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)