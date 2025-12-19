(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 20 of 20]

    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, visit the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron’s military working dog training facility to learn the role security forces Airmen and their K-9s while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The visit provided the performers an opportunity to learn how Military working dog handlers teach their K-9s to conduct patrols for detection and apprehension duties, to protect the base and deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 9458543
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-YH622-1425
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

