Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, visit the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron’s military working dog training facility to learn the role security forces Airmen and their K-9s while deployed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. The visit provided the performers an opportunity to learn how Military working dog handlers teach their K-9s to conduct patrols for detection and apprehension duties, to protect the base and deployed personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9458543
|VIRIN:
|251219-Z-YH622-1425
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.