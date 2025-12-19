Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Command team and Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, take a final bow after an encore performance, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Hairball was one of the few events hosted by the unit’s force support squadron throughout the deployment, to increase troop morale and show appreciation for deployed service members through a live musical performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)