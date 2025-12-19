Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command team and Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band gather on stage at the end of the concert for the Airmen, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Hairball was one of the few events hosted by the unit’s force support squadron throughout the deployment, to increase troop morale for mission outcomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)