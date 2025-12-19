Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

U.S. Service members assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing sing along with the band Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 20, 2025. The concert was part of a Morale, Welfare and Readiness event supported by the unit's force support squadron designed to provide live entertainment for servicemembers while deployed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)
|12.19.2025
|12.23.2025 05:11
|9458537
|251221-Z-BB071-3593
|6854x4569
|13.96 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
