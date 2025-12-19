Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Derrick Daniel, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron security forces specialists and U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Jaimee Casper, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing intelligence analyst dressed in 1980s inspired attire, dance to 80s hits, performed by Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 20, 2025. The concert was part of a morale, welfare and recreation event supported by the unit's force support squadron designed to provide live entertainment for servicemembers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)