    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 13 of 20]

    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, displays American flags as their backdrop during a concert within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 20, 2025. Hairball visited the 386th AEW through the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to boost morale and show appreciation for deployed service members through a live musical performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 9458535
    VIRIN: 251221-Z-BB071-2773
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.37 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Hairball, MWR, Moral Welfare Readiness

