Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, displays American flags as their backdrop during a concert within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 20, 2025. Hairball visited the 386th AEW through the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to boost morale and show appreciation for deployed service members through a live musical performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)