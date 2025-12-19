Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jared Hinks, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing munitions specialist holds up a sign during the Hairball concert within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec 20, 2025. Hairball visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing through the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to boost morale and show appreciation for deployed service members through a live musical performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)