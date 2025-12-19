Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, performs a concert for service members assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Hairball visited the 386th AEW through the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to boost morale and show appreciation for deployed service members through a live musical performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylin Rust)