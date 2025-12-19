Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, pose with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and a military working dog within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. Military working dogs are traditionally considered noncommissioned officers, a rank above their handlers and are placed into rigorous training as puppies to develop their speed, agility and devote tracking ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)