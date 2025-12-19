Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, pose with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and a military working dog within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. Military working dogs are traditionally considered noncommissioned officers, a rank above their handlers and are placed into rigorous training as puppies to develop their speed, agility and devote tracking ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9458531
|VIRIN:
|251219-Z-YH622-1480
|Resolution:
|4262x2841
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 20 of 20], by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.