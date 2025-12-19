(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen [Image 9 of 20]

    Eighties tribute band rocks deployed Airmen

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Hairball, an 80s rock tribute band, pose with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and a military working dog within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 19, 2025. Military working dogs are traditionally considered noncommissioned officers, a rank above their handlers and are placed into rigorous training as puppies to develop their speed, agility and devote tracking ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:11
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-YH622-1480
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Hairball, MWR, Moral Welfare Readiness

