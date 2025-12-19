(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

    SYRIA

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) Several M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers prepare for movement after receiving a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 19, 2025. The operation underscores long‑range precision fires capability supporting regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:50
    Photo ID: 9458335
    VIRIN: 251219-A-KK913-8269
    Resolution: 1876x1376
    Size: 673.94 KB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack
    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack
    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawkeye
    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    HawkeyeStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery