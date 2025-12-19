Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) Several M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers prepare for movement after receiving a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 19, 2025. The operation underscores long‑range precision fires capability supporting regional security and deterrence. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Evan Anderson)