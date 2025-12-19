U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire missiles in in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 20, 2025. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions from multiple platforms targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. (U.S. Army photo by Task Force Lightning – 3-116th FAR)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 22:50
|Photo ID:
|9458334
|VIRIN:
|251220-A-KK913-7956
|Resolution:
|1844x902
|Size:
|263.73 KB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.