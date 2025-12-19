Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire missiles in in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 20, 2025. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions from multiple platforms targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. (U.S. Army photo by Task Force Lightning – 3-116th FAR)