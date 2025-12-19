(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack [Image 1 of 3]

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

    SYRIA

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire missiles in in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 20, 2025. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions from multiple platforms targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. (U.S. Army photo by Task Force Lightning – 3-116th FAR)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:50
