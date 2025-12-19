(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer conducts a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 27, 2025.

    The mission strengthened training objectives, enhanced interoperability, and ensured U.S. forces remain prepared to meet future challenges.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 9457849
    VIRIN: 251027-F-FF346-1639
    Resolution: 1698x1132
    Size: 287.23 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-1B Lancer
    SOUTHERN STRIKE
    Strategic Bombers
    Bomber Attack Demo

