U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer conducts a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 27, 2025.



The mission strengthened training objectives, enhanced interoperability, and ensured U.S. forces remain prepared to meet future challenges.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)