Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration

Soldiers and Airmen enjoy a holiday celebration meal at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)