    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration

    Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Soldiers and Airmen enjoy a holiday celebration meal at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical support to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 13:49
    Photo ID: 9457655
    VIRIN: 251222-Z-VZ654-1008
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Members Share Holiday Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

