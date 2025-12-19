(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky honors Veterans with wreath laying ceremony

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Catherine Strobel 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Eight wreaths are placed outside Kentucky's Old State Capitol in observance of Wreaths Across America in Frankfort, Dec. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Catherine Strobel)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 10:03
    Photo ID: 9457006
    VIRIN: 251211-Z-VS046-1020
    Resolution: 1585x2048
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Kentucky honors Veterans with wreath laying ceremony, by CW2 Catherine Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wreaths Across America
    KDVA
    Kentucky National Guard

