(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Alexa Ponce 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Personnel Specialist Andre Christian, assigned to Regional Support Center Rota, supplies Christmas gifts donated from the Naval Station Rota Chief Petty Officer Association to members of the Santo Ángel Association Jerez de la Frontera Police Department for distribution to children admitted to local hospitals, Dec. 18, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Alexa Ponce-Matias)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 09:12
    Photo ID: 9456991
    VIRIN: 251217-D-IC424-2436
    Resolution: 3213x5712
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez [Image 3 of 3], by Alexa Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez
    Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez
    Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery