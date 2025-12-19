Rota Chief Petty Officer Association Donates Gifts to Santo Ángel de la Policía de Jerez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Chief Personnel Specialist Andre Christian, assigned to Regional Support Center Rota, supplies Christmas gifts donated from the Naval Station Rota Chief Petty Officer Association to members of the Santo Ángel Association Jerez de la Frontera Police Department for distribution to children admitted to local hospitals, Dec. 18, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Alexa Ponce-Matias)