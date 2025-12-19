U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and an infantry officer, stands for a photograph at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. He contributed to the newly released Army University Press book entitled Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response. The book provides a scholarly, 250-year synthesis of how the U.S. government has employed the military in domestic roles through Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA). Capt. Hargroder, wrote Chapter 3 which covers the significant Early Republic, the Civil War, as well as how military forces helped restore civil order in this era. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 08:42
|Photo ID:
|9456968
|VIRIN:
|251208-O-IB405-6967
|Resolution:
|5268x4036
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. National Guard Command History Contributes to Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response, by Ayan Sheikh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
