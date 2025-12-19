D.C. National Guard Command History Contributes to Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and an infantry officer, stands for a photograph at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. He contributed to the newly released Army University Press book entitled Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response. The book provides a scholarly, 250-year synthesis of how the U.S. government has employed the military in domestic roles through Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA). Capt. Hargroder, wrote Chapter 3 which covers the significant Early Republic, the Civil War, as well as how military forces helped restore civil order in this era. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)