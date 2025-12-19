(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    D.C. National Guard Command History Contributes to Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response

    D.C. National Guard Command History Contributes to Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Ayan Sheikh 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Andrew L. Hargroder, Command Historian and an infantry officer, stands for a photograph at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 8, 2025. He contributed to the newly released Army University Press book entitled Forging the Framework: Evolving Law, Policy, and Doctrine for the US Military's Domestic Response. The book provides a scholarly, 250-year synthesis of how the U.S. government has employed the military in domestic roles through Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA). Capt. Hargroder, wrote Chapter 3 which covers the significant Early Republic, the Civil War, as well as how military forces helped restore civil order in this era. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ayan Sheikh)

    Defense Support of Civil Authorities
    D.C. National Guard
    Army University Press
    National Guard

