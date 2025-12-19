(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Reese Taylor 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Sailors aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), listen to damage control procedures during a general quarters drill, Dec. 21, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 01:10
    VIRIN: 251221-N-RT401-1186
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SA Reese Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA7
    Navy

