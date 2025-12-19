USS Tripoli Conducts General Quarters Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Delbert Reyes-Rosa, left, and Retail Services Specialist 3rd class Nicolas Kanyiki man a hose team during a general quarters drill aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Dec. 21, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Reese Mitchell Taylor)