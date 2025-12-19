EODMU 5 enhances explosive ordnance retrieval capabilities through ROE-B course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 9, 2025) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) repels from a multi-story building during a Rigging Ordnance Extrication Basics (ROE-B) course on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 9, 2025. The ROE-B course provides training for EOD personnel to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to safely access ordnance in elevated complex locations through realistic scenarios. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)