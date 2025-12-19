(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service [Image 7 of 9]

    From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Retired U.S. Army Col. Osvaldo "Oz" Ortiz, former chief of staff for U.S. Army South, receives a folded U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. After nearly 30 years of service, Ortiz built his career through tough operational assignments, earning credibility through presence, consistency and care for Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 9455902
    VIRIN: 251219-A-JF826-1347
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 25.39 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service

    U.S. Army South
    Be All You Can Be
    Engineer
    Retirement

