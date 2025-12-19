Retired U.S. Army Col. Osvaldo "Oz" Ortiz, former chief of staff for U.S. Army South, receives a folded U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. After nearly 30 years of service, Ortiz built his career through tough operational assignments, earning credibility through presence, consistency and care for Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service
