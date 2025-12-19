Date Taken: 12.19.2025 Date Posted: 12.20.2025 12:51 Photo ID: 9455901 VIRIN: 251219-A-VM943-2959 Resolution: 778x518 Size: 137.39 KB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service [Image 9 of 9], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.