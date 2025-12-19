From the no-smile line to leading through change: Col. Osvaldo “Oz” Ortiz reflects on a life of service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Osvaldo "Oz" Ortiz, second from right, chief of staff for U.S. Army South, sits with his family at his retirement ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 19, 2025. After nearly 30 years of service, Ortiz built his career through tough operational assignments, earning credibility through presence, consistency and care for Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)